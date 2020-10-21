Memphis has another famous BBQ restaurant but is anyone really surprised

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Matriarch behind a local beloved restaurant is now part of the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame.
Desiree Robinson of Cozy Corner was presented with the award Tuesday by current hall of famer and owner of Memphis Barbecue Company, Melissa Cookston.
Robinson has operated the restaurant for 43 years even after the passing of her husband, Raymond Robinson. He started the Cozy Corner restaurant in 1977 and worked until the day he died in 2001.
Desiree then continued his legacy with love, dedication, and hard work.
She is one of 3 people chosen this year to receive this prestigious award for their significant contributions and achievements in barbecue.