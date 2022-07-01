Here's how low-income seniors can get vouchers for fresh produce at farmer's markets

The program is open to low-income seniors at least 60 years of age or older who live in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program is kicking off its Senior Farmer’s Market Friday, July 1, 2022.

The CSFP helps low-income people at least 60 years old by helping to provide nutritious foods year-round. In the summer, Shelby County participants also take part in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Here’s how it works. In July and August, seniors with the CSFP program will get a total of $40 – eight $5 vouchers – which can be exchanged for fresh produce from approved vendors at farmer’s markets.

There are requirements to take part:

One must live in Shelby County and be 60 years of age or older.

The household income must be at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, based on household income. Find more at https://shelbytnhealth.com/DocumentCenter/View/4014/CSFP2022IncomeGuidelines.

Proof of age, residency, and income is required for enrollment.

Shelby County Health Department’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program serves more than 4,000 residents and makes up approximately 44% of all CSFP clients in the state.