Here's how low-income seniors can get vouchers for fresh produce at farmer's markets

The program is open to low-income seniors at least 60 years of age or older who live in Shelby County.
Credit: america_stock - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program is kicking off its Senior Farmer’s Market Friday, July 1, 2022.

The CSFP helps low-income people at least 60 years old by helping to provide nutritious foods year-round. In the summer, Shelby County participants also take part in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Here’s how it works. In July and August, seniors with the CSFP program will get a total of $40 – eight $5 vouchers – which can be exchanged for fresh produce from approved vendors at farmer’s markets.

There are requirements to take part:

Shelby County Health Department’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program serves more than 4,000 residents and makes up approximately 44% of all CSFP clients in the state.

For more information, visit the website: www.shelbytnhealth.com or call 901-222-9750.

