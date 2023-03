MBRW is an annual event that is designed to bring in more customers to Black-Owned restaurants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Sunday, March 5th, Memphis Black Restaurant Week begins, and it ends on Saturday, March 11th. MBRW was created by Cynthia Daniels, and is an opportunity for Black-Owned restaurants to bring in new customers.

We stopped by Quintessential Sweets, located at 2811 Bartlett Blvd, and Biscuits and Jams, located at 5806 Stage Rd, to get a sneak peek at the menu.