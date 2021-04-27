x
Memphis News & Weather

Food

Earn a free McFlurry for mistaking the spoon for a straw

The offer is redeemable Tuesday, May 4 through the McDonald's app.
Credit: McDonald's

INDIANAPOLIS — Think back to when you had your first McFlurry at McDonald's. You're certainly not alone if you thought the large-shaped spoon was also a straw.

To make up for the confusion, McDonald's is offering a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday, May 4 to everyone who thought the spoon was a straw — meaning the offer is good for anybody!

Credit: McDonald's

The offer will be redeemable in the McDonald's app, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the free food.

If you're still confused, the spoon hooks directly onto the McFlurry machine, which then spins it around to mix the toppings through the ice cream.

McDonald's is also offering a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Uber Eats orders with a $15 minimum purchase between May 3-9.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.

