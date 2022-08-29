New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

The new market is the only one of its kind in DeSoto County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More.

City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey.

Customers can get their hands on spices, fresh meat and a variety of cheeses.

"I'm from Europe myself, and it's nice to see a lot of familiar foods and cookies and cakes," said customer Robert Hughes. "I think people will come in here and they will have the opportunity to sample things that they would have never seen or tasted before.