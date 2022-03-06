Memphians celebrate National Donut Day with sweet treats

The folks at Howard's Donuts on Summer were ready Friday morning. ABC24 Photojournalist Shiela Whaley checked it out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday is National Donut Day, and folks across the Mid-South have been enjoying the sweet treats.

The day originally started as a way to support the Salvation Army and remember their ‘Lassies,’ who fed World War I soldiers.

The folks at Howard's Donuts on Summer Ave. were ready Friday morning. ABC24 Photojournalist Shiela Whaley checked it out.

“Today is National Donut Day. It’s a very important day for donut shops all across the country,” said Darel Davis, the owner’s son-in-law. “We usually prepare by making double the amount of donuts that we usually make on an average day."

“Their donuts are amazing. They make phenomenal donuts, Great service. That’s why I come here quite often,” said James Cowell. “Oh yeah, they’ve got the maple with icing on top and the bacon sprinkled on top of it. Oh! It’s delicious!”

“Well, my favorite is all of them. I like them all. Lol,” said Robert Earl Smith.

“We are here every day. Love it! My daughter loves it too,” said Ana Hercules.

“I come to Howard’s because these are the best donuts made in the city. They’ve been around a long time,” said Steve Short.

“Probably hands-down, top three best days of the year. So, can’t go wrong with it,” said James Cowell.