Memphis Black Restaurant Week is here again, featuring 28 restaurants

Twenty-eight Black-owned restaurants are participating in the 7th year that deals and specials will be offered throughout the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The eighth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week (MBRW) will feature 28 Black-owned restaurants, which began March 5, continuing until March 11.

According to Cynthia Daniels, the founder of MBRW, this year's event is the largest turnout yet, featuring eight brand new restaurants that opened in 2022.

Along with the new restaurants, many may be stoked to see some of their, house name restaurants like The Four Way, Mahogany Memphis, Biscuits & Jams, Evelyn & Olive and SugaShack included in the lineup.

Here is a list of all the restaurants included.

Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli 1248 Marlin Road

Sage 94 S Main Street

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe 688 Union Ave.

Slim & Husky’s Pizza 634 Union Avenue

Ball Hoggerz BBQ 1404 Airways Blvd

Art House Cafe 1023 Mississippi Blvd

Curry N Jerk Authentic Caribbean Cuisine 126 Monroe Avenue

The Four Way 998 Mississippi Blvd

Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine 4571 Elvis Presley Blvd

Sugashack 392 Beale Street

The Genre Memphis 200 Poplar Avenue

Sun of a Vegan 6075 Winchester Road

Evelyn & Olive Jamaican Cuisine 630 Madison Avenue

Bones and Yams 6479 Winchester Road

350 Baked 18 N 2nd.

Biscuits & Jams 5806 Stage Road

Shroomlicious Meals 1249 Heistan Place

Xquisite Dining 2488 Winchester Road

Arnold’s BBQ & Grill 377 Madison Avenue

Ashtar Garden 898 Cooper Street

Mahogony Memphis 3092 Poplar Avenue

Meals For You 4205 Hacks Cross Road

Fabulous Flavors & Friends 2063 East Brooks Road

Pop’s Kernal Gourmet Popcorn 1770 North Germantown Parkway

Kaye's Pints ands Scoops 2089 Winchester Rd.

Cxffe Black 761 National St.

Quintessential Sweets 2811 Bartlett Blvd.

Butterific Bakery and Café 488 S. 2nd St.

The City of Memphis – Office of Business Diversity & Compliance said 108 restaurants have been featured in MBRW since its start, generating $2,500,000 during weekly event sales in the last seven years.

The City of Memphis credits MBRW for creating more than 300 jobs.

The City of Memphis - Office of Business Diversity & Compliance director, Marvell Mitchell, said the city is happy to serve as the event's Title Sponsor, along with Kroger and Memphis Light, Gas, and water (MLGW).