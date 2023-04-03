x
Memphis Black Restaurant Week is here again, featuring 28 restaurants

Twenty-eight Black-owned restaurants are participating in the 7th year that deals and specials will be offered throughout the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The eighth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week (MBRW) will feature 28 Black-owned restaurants, which began March 5, continuing until March 11.

According to Cynthia Daniels, the founder of MBRW, this year's event is the largest turnout yet, featuring eight brand new restaurants that opened in 2022.

Along with the new restaurants, many may be stoked to see some of their, house name restaurants like The Four Way, Mahogany Memphis, Biscuits & Jams, Evelyn & Olive and SugaShack included in the lineup.

Here is a list of all the restaurants included.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week restaurants:

Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli                               1248 Marlin Road

Sage                                                                     94 S Main Street

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe                        688 Union Ave. 

Slim & Husky’s Pizza                                           634 Union Avenue

Ball Hoggerz BBQ                                               1404 Airways Blvd

Art House Cafe                                                    1023 Mississippi Blvd

Curry N Jerk Authentic Caribbean Cuisine     126 Monroe Avenue

The Four Way                                                      998 Mississippi Blvd

Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine       4571 Elvis Presley Blvd

Sugashack                                                            392 Beale Street

The Genre Memphis                                          200 Poplar Avenue

Sun of a Vegan                                                    6075 Winchester Road 

Evelyn & Olive Jamaican Cuisine                     630 Madison Avenue

Bones and Yams                                                 6479 Winchester Road

350 Baked                                                           18 N 2nd. 

Biscuits & Jams                                                  5806 Stage Road 

Shroomlicious Meals                                        1249 Heistan Place

Xquisite Dining                                                  2488 Winchester Road

Arnold’s BBQ & Grill                                         377 Madison Avenue

Ashtar Garden                                                   898 Cooper Street 

Mahogony Memphis                                         3092 Poplar Avenue 

Meals For You                                                    4205 Hacks Cross Road

Fabulous Flavors & Friends                             2063 East Brooks Road 

Pop’s Kernal Gourmet Popcorn                      1770 North Germantown Parkway

Kaye's Pints ands Scoops                               2089 Winchester Rd. 

Cxffe Black                                                        761 National St. 

Quintessential Sweets                                     2811 Bartlett Blvd.

Butterific Bakery and Café                              488 S. 2nd St. 

The City of Memphis – Office of Business Diversity & Compliance said 108 restaurants have been featured in MBRW since its start, generating $2,500,000 during weekly event sales in the last seven years.  

The City of Memphis credits MBRW for creating more than 300 jobs.

The City of Memphis - Office of Business Diversity & Compliance director, Marvell Mitchell, said the city is happy to serve as the event's Title Sponsor, along with Kroger and Memphis Light, Gas, and water (MLGW). 

The City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance is excited to return as the Title Sponsor for Memphis Black Restaurant Week. MBRW brings an opportunity for a much-needed focus on supporting black-owned businesses. We realize in order to generate long-term impact, it is critical to foster wide-scale, intentional support of these businesses year-round. Our office remains committed to supporting our locally owned businesses and look forward to the impact of this week long observance.

