Memphis Black Restaurant Week is here again, featuring 28 restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The eighth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week (MBRW) will feature 28 Black-owned restaurants, which began March 5, continuing until March 11.
According to Cynthia Daniels, the founder of MBRW, this year's event is the largest turnout yet, featuring eight brand new restaurants that opened in 2022.
Along with the new restaurants, many may be stoked to see some of their, house name restaurants like The Four Way, Mahogany Memphis, Biscuits & Jams, Evelyn & Olive and SugaShack included in the lineup.
Here is a list of all the restaurants included.
Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli 1248 Marlin Road
Sage 94 S Main Street
Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe 688 Union Ave.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza 634 Union Avenue
Ball Hoggerz BBQ 1404 Airways Blvd
Art House Cafe 1023 Mississippi Blvd
Curry N Jerk Authentic Caribbean Cuisine 126 Monroe Avenue
The Four Way 998 Mississippi Blvd
Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine 4571 Elvis Presley Blvd
Sugashack 392 Beale Street
The Genre Memphis 200 Poplar Avenue
Sun of a Vegan 6075 Winchester Road
Evelyn & Olive Jamaican Cuisine 630 Madison Avenue
Bones and Yams 6479 Winchester Road
350 Baked 18 N 2nd.
Biscuits & Jams 5806 Stage Road
Shroomlicious Meals 1249 Heistan Place
Xquisite Dining 2488 Winchester Road
Arnold’s BBQ & Grill 377 Madison Avenue
Ashtar Garden 898 Cooper Street
Mahogony Memphis 3092 Poplar Avenue
Meals For You 4205 Hacks Cross Road
Fabulous Flavors & Friends 2063 East Brooks Road
Pop’s Kernal Gourmet Popcorn 1770 North Germantown Parkway
Kaye's Pints ands Scoops 2089 Winchester Rd.
Cxffe Black 761 National St.
Quintessential Sweets 2811 Bartlett Blvd.
Butterific Bakery and Café 488 S. 2nd St.
The City of Memphis – Office of Business Diversity & Compliance said 108 restaurants have been featured in MBRW since its start, generating $2,500,000 during weekly event sales in the last seven years.
The City of Memphis credits MBRW for creating more than 300 jobs.
The City of Memphis - Office of Business Diversity & Compliance director, Marvell Mitchell, said the city is happy to serve as the event's Title Sponsor, along with Kroger and Memphis Light, Gas, and water (MLGW).
The City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance is excited to return as the Title Sponsor for Memphis Black Restaurant Week. MBRW brings an opportunity for a much-needed focus on supporting black-owned businesses. We realize in order to generate long-term impact, it is critical to foster wide-scale, intentional support of these businesses year-round. Our office remains committed to supporting our locally owned businesses and look forward to the impact of this week long observance.