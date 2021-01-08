Memphis Dining Week tempts the taste buds

The inaugural event in 2021 features 20 restaurants from various parts of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians may have differences of opinions on a host of issues, but one thing that’s without dispute is Memphis has a lot of great places to eat. Now, for the first time, a citywide effort is underway to highlight some of those restaurants.

Memphis Dining Week, which is August 17-22, 2021, will feature 20 local restaurants from several parts of the city, including Midtown, east Memphis, downtown, and Cordova. Some of the participating restaurants include The Arcade Restaurant, Barware, Bosco’s, CIMAS, Dory, El Mero Taco, The Genre, Grecian Gourmet, Magnolia & May, Park & Cherry, Rizzo’s by Chef Michael Patrick, Sage Memphis, and Tamboli’s.

Foodies will be able to enjoy three-course meals with unique menus, all will prices from $35-$45 per meal. Those enjoying the food during won’t be the only ones benefiting from Memphis Dining Week. $1 from every tab will be donated by restaurants to Refuge Memphis, a nonprofit that supports those in need of shelter and food.

You can make your reservations now by contacting participating restaurants and telling them you are booking for Memphis Dining Week.

Here are some frequently asked questions, which are posted on memphisdiningweek.com:

Q: What is Memphis Dining Week?

A: During Memphis Dining Week, diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus at local restaurants throughout Memphis. These multi-course meals are $25 for lunch, and $35 and/or $45 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and 20% gratuity).



Q: When is Memphis Dining Week?

A: Memphis Dining Week begins Aug. 17 - 22, 2021. Check the official Memphis Dining Week list for details.



Q: How much does it cost?

A: Restaurants offer special prix fixe dinners for $35 and/or $45. Some will offer a special lunch menu for $25. $1 of each meal is donated to one of our charity partners, Refuge Memphis.



Q: Why is there an auto-gratuity?

A: After much consideration we decided in efforts to support our hospitality staff and ensure great experiences that a 20% auto-gratuity to each tab is only fair. We work on the notion of "eat local. be kind" and we are glad our community understands.