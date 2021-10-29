Get those taste buds ready for Memphis' Downtown Dining Week

“If I can get you here and eat, you’ll be a continuous customer,” said Lernard Chambers, Genre Memphis Co-Owner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ Downtown Dining Week is back! It is the 13th year. And more than a year in a pandemic, it is not holding back.

In some cases, repetition is just good and can taste good too.

It is time for Memphis’ Downtown Dining Week. After more than a year of a pandemic, Downtown Memphis Commission’s Penelope Huston, said it hasn’t missed a lick.

“We think for coming out of COVID, this is a spectacular number. I think it’s our second highest year,” said Huston, Downtown Memphis Commission Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Events.

There are about 54 different restaurants participating.

“The restaurant community has been the hero of the past 18 months. They kept it going. They kept staying open and doing everything they could for our community,” said Huston.

You will see repeats from restaurants such as Rizzo’s, Rendezvous, and much more.

“We were so lucky to not lose some of these amazing restaurants during the past 18 months. We did see new restaurants opening during the COVID disruption,” said Huston.

One new restaurant is Genre Memphis.

“Everybody said you all are crazy for opening up a restaurant during the pandemic,” said Chambers.

He owns Genre with his twin brother. Already, they are jumping right into Dining Week.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re ready for it. Also, it’s a new step, marketing in a different area and getting a different crowd of people that we possibly couldn’t reach on our own,” said Chambers.

This year’s price point is $20.21 - representing the year, a year of change shown even through dining.

“This was developed by restaurant owners for restaurant owners. I think this is such a great opportunity for them to usually show their appreciation for the community. This year, we’re flipping it a little bit. This year, it’s really about the community showing these restaurants how much they mean to us,” said Huston.

“This platform is like a platform like no other. It’s creativity. It’s showing your worth, talent,” said Chambers.

Downtown Dining Week runs November 1 through the 7th. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.