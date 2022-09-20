Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how

Memphis in May is hosting a judges seminar on Nov. 5, 2022. Here's how to register.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022.

According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.

Topics covered at the seminar include Memphis in May judging process and rules, official WCBCC meat categories, scoring process, blind, on-site and finals judging. Prospective judges will sample barbecue from 2022 WCBCC 1st place Ribs Championship competition team Heath Riles BBQ during simulated judging exercises.

Space is limited to 100 participants and usually sells out so you're encouraged to register early. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2022.

The seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 185 Union Ave. The registration fee is $109. For more information, email barbecue@memphisinmay.org.