Teams are getting ready for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest

The four-day event kicks of Wednesday, and teams were already setting up Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s beginning to smell a lot like Memphis in May downtown.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest is back at Tom Lee Park this week.

They'll be competing for a share of the more than $115,000 in prize money.

Because of COVID-19, there will be fewer teams this year to allow more space for social distancing.

You must also buy your tickets in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate this year.

“Basically, it’s the same fierce competition, just fewer people spread out over the same big space we have,” said Randy Blevins, VP of Marketing and Programming for Memphis in May.

“We're glad to all be back here at it. We appreciate Memphis letting us have this. I think everyone is gonna follow the rules and it will be a great competition,” said Chris Kuntzman with Pork Illustrated.