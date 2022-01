The pantries will be at the Lester Community Center at 317 Tillman Street on select Saturdays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Junior League of Memphis has partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank for mobile pantries on select Saturdays.

The pantries will be at the Lester Community Center at 317 Tillman Street.

They are scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, and February 12th and 26th.

They begin at 10:00 a.m. and run until the food runs out.

