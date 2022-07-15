Memphis restaurant named to Best Outdoor Dining list in the U.S.

The list identifies restaurants with great views, delicious food and above all, an incredible outdoor dining experience.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Who doesn't love to dine outdoors?

With summer in full swing, open air dining is heating up, and one Memphis restaurant has been named among the best restaurants in the nation for patio dining by OpenTable.

It's Coastal Fish Company at Shelby Farms.

"Fabulous menu and food. Service is always very professional and friendly," said one reviewer.

Data from OpenTable shows the number of restaurants with outdoor dining grew 54% compared to pre-pandemic 2019. This year, many cities across the country had double digit outdoor dining reservations increases from April – May, and again from May – June.

OpenTable's annual list of the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining was chosen from 13.6 million verified diner reviews. The list identifies restaurants with great views, delicious food and above all, an incredible outdoor dining experience.

Summer is here and it’s time to dine outdoors. Our list of the 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America for 2022... Posted by OpenTable on Wednesday, July 13, 2022