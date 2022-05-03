x
Food

Uncle Goyo's, first brick & mortar location for TacoNganas owner, is now open

Greg Diaz said the restaurant has a different menu from his popular taco trucks, featuring ‘authentic Mexican' food.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Memphis restauranteur has a loyal following for his taco trucks, and now, he’s got a new brick and mortar restaurant.

TacoNganas owner Greg Diaz held the grand opening for Uncle Goyo’s at 1730 S. Germantown in Germantown. In fact, the opening was so grand at lunch, they decided to shut down for a short time before dinner to give the employees a break and clean up.

"Diversity is something that in Memphis we really like and love. So having the opportunity to open a Mexican restaurant where you find mole from scratch and many other items, I think there is a need for that,” he said.

Uncle Goyo’s reopened for dinner Saturday night, and the reservations were completely full. 

The Best Band

One of the most talented group musicians from Mexico City will be playing at Uncle Goyo’s to make sure you get the most cultural experience posible. We are truly bringing a piece Mexico to the mid-south. This is the group that plays forMr. Greg Diaz and his family when he travels back home and now they are part us. We open March 5th at 1730 S.Germantown. Next door to Moondance Grill. Come and Enjoy!

Posted by Uncle Goyo's Mexican Restaurant on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

