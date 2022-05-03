Uncle Goyo's, first brick & mortar location for TacoNganas owner, is now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Memphis restauranteur has a loyal following for his taco trucks, and now, he’s got a new brick and mortar restaurant.
TacoNganas owner Greg Diaz held the grand opening for Uncle Goyo’s at 1730 S. Germantown in Germantown. In fact, the opening was so grand at lunch, they decided to shut down for a short time before dinner to give the employees a break and clean up.
Diaz said the restaurant has a different menu from his popular taco trucks, featuring ‘authentic Mexican' food.
"Diversity is something that in Memphis we really like and love. So having the opportunity to open a Mexican restaurant where you find mole from scratch and many other items, I think there is a need for that,” he said.
Uncle Goyo’s reopened for dinner Saturday night, and the reservations were completely full.