First Mid-South Whataburger to open in Southaven Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners get ready! Whataburger is opening its doors Monday in Southaven, Mississippi.
The company said the new store at 176 Goodman Rd. E in Southaven will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. A second restaurant at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven is set to open in the coming weeks.
Whataburger previously announced it was planning to open a total of five locations in the Mid-South by early 2023. Those announced are:
- Goodman & Getwell, Southaven, MS – early 2022
- Goodman & Airways, Southaven, MS – mid 2022
- SWQ Stage Rd & N Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN – mid 2022
- Germantown Pkwy & Macon Rd., Cordova, TN – late 2022
- NWQ W Poplar Ave & Market Blvd. Collierville, TN – early 2023
