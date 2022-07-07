x
First Mid-South Whataburger to open in Southaven Monday

The company said the new store at 176 Goodman Rd. E in Southaven will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners get ready! Whataburger is opening its doors Monday in Southaven, Mississippi.

The company said the new store at 176 Goodman Rd. E in Southaven will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. A second restaurant at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven is set to open in the coming weeks.

Whataburger previously announced it was planning to open a total of five locations in the Mid-South by early 2023. Those announced are:

  • Goodman & Getwell, Southaven, MS – early 2022
  • Goodman & Airways, Southaven, MS – mid 2022
  • SWQ Stage Rd & N Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN – mid 2022
  • Germantown Pkwy & Macon Rd., Cordova, TN – late 2022
  • NWQ W Poplar Ave & Market Blvd. Collierville, TN – early 2023

