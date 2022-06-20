Mid-South Food Bank sees increase in food prices

“The price of food has gone up so substantially for us to order," said Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Pope.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From shortages to inflation, everyone is feeling the strain on our pockets in some way or form. It has even impacted organizations helping families get through these tough economic times.

The Mid-South Food Bank is relying on the public to help meet their feeding goals.

“We’re really feeling it as well,” said Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Pope.

The Mid-South Food Bank helps feed residents in 31 counties across the region. It's also struggling to fight through these economic times.

“We pick up from retail store levels. We’re out every day in our trucks and picking up what they donated. Those are down because they have less food in their shelves, so we’re getting less,” said Pope. "That is because of the food shortages we’re seeing across the country."

“The price of food has gone up so substantially for us to order. We order by the truck load, so we’ve got a 53-foot trailer full of green beans. All of those prices have gone up 30%,” said Pope. “One of the items that we really always need is peanut butter … We’re really struggling right now to get more protein in the door.”

Before getting through the door, transportation poses its challenges.

“Our transportation charges to get the product in the door has gone up 35%,” said Pope.

In addition to food shortages and transportation expense increases, it has been hard to keep workers and drivers.

“We’re on the road everyday with our trucks either delivering to our agencies, doing mobile pantries, or picking up with retail store levels, all of those expenses have gone up not just the cost of transportation to get food through the doors but our trucks and our vehicles,” said Pope.

With costs continuously rising, more families need help.

“I was speaking to one of our agencies last week. They have seen an increase of 50% in the families coming to seek food from them,” said Pope. “When you see these long lines at our mobile distributions, that’s heartbreaking.”

Some families are relying on the Mid-South Food Bank for the first time. Despite these challenges, they said monthly donations have gone up, which has been helpful.