National burger chain adding restaurants in Memphis

‘Fast-casual’ chain operates in 31 states with 166 locations nationally & in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Manitoba, and The Netherlands.

The Fast-Casual Burger Brand Welcomes New Franchisee in Memphis, Tennessee

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger restaurant, and one of the nation’s fastest growing burger franchises - now celebrating its 30th year of serving up deliciousness, announces signing a deal for three new locations in the Memphis, Tennessee area.

Meet Anthony Franklin, father of three, diehard Chicago Bears fan, avid viewer of “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Price is Right,” and the newest Wayback Burgers franchisee.

When not spending time with family, Franklin runs his own trucking company and is the director of a senior living facility. When researching franchises, he stumbled upon the Wayback Burgers’ website. After a few conversations, Franklin decided this brand was right for him because of the support that was offered, low startup costs and the relationship first mentality - an attitude close to his heart.

“I am very excited to get the restaurant open,” said Franklin. “Soon I will be able to provide exceptional products and services to the Guests while providing new job opportunities for members of the community. That’s one of the best parts of starting a new business.”

Franklin’s signing will give Wayback Burgers additional locations in the state of Tennessee. Currently, there is one location in Shelbyville, owned by Omar Salim, and one in Nashville owned by Yasser Fathi - who is also on the hunt for another location within Nashville.

“Memphis is a great market for our brand,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “This addition will allow us to increase Wayback Burgers’ presence and bring awareness to our great products.”

Franklin will be opening his Wayback Burgers location at 465 N. Germantown Road, Suite 115, in Memphis, TN.

“We are very excited to add another location in Tennessee,” said Conlin. “Anthony is a great fit for our brand, and he cannot wait to start serving the community of Memphis. We are so grateful for the continued growth, especially during this unprecedented time.”

Wayback Burgers’ mission is to “create a culture of belonging by uniting people through the love of comfort food.” With Franklin’s enthusiasm and the brand’s support, there is no doubt the new Memphis location will do just that.

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked-to-order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time - when guest service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.