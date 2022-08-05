Support local growers and producers for National Farmers Market Week

There are several around the Mid-South where you can find fresh produce, meats, and more from local producers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next week is National Farmers Market Week, and local farmers markets want to make sure Memphians know where their food is coming from.

The Agricenter Farmers Market at Shelby Farms welcomes Mid-South farmers to sell their stock. From fresh produce to flowers, farmers can get direct support from the community.

“A lot of people in this area, they come and support the local growers here, which is us. And we appreciate everybody who does that,” said one seller.

The Agricenter Farmer's Market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are other farmer's markets in the area as well. These are just a few:

The Memphis Farmers Market at S Front and W GE Patterson runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October.

The Cooper Young Community Farmers Market is every Saturday in the parking lot of First Congo. Check HERE for more information and hours.

The South Memphis Farmers Market runs on Thursdays from June until September at 1400 Mississippi Blvd.

“Farmers markets play an essential role in communities by creating space for connection and actively fostering more resilient local food systems,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said in a news release. “Making the local connection and developing a relationship with the farmers producing your food is the perfect way to support your local community and economy.”