Neighborhood in Frayser is hoping to stop hunger in their own community

One neighborhood kicked-off the weekend with food, smoothies, cooking along with music and prizes to promote eating well.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, some might be thinking about eating a little healthier.

Southwest Foodservice Excellence is a company that specializes in providing nutritious meals to students all over the country. Well Friday, they were in Frayser kicking-off the weekend with "Neighborhood Café Day."

This annual event is held in collaboration with the Redwood Estates neighborhood to benefit what's called "Hungernomics," which is a program that focuses on eliminating food waste and food loss.