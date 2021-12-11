x
Food

Neighborhood in Frayser is hoping to stop hunger in their own community

One neighborhood kicked-off the weekend with food, smoothies, cooking along with music and prizes to promote eating well.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, some might be thinking about eating a little healthier.

Southwest Foodservice Excellence is a company that specializes in providing nutritious meals to students all over the country. Well Friday, they were in Frayser kicking-off the weekend with "Neighborhood Café Day." 

This annual event is held in collaboration with the Redwood Estates neighborhood to benefit what's called "Hungernomics," which is a program that focuses on eliminating food waste and food loss.

The event featured some tasty to-go plates, live cooking demonstrations, fresh smoothies, music and prizes.

