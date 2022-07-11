New bakery brings vegan - and non-vegan - sweet treats to downtown Memphis

ABC24 Visual storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out 350 Baked, where you can treat your sweet tooth and get healthier pastry options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new spot in downtown Memphis, ready to satisfy folks sweet tooth, and bring some healthier options to the table.

Ranequa Bean is the chef and owner of 350 Baked. She trained in baking and pastry and culinary management with a degree from the Art Institute in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We sell regular cakes, but we sell vegan cakes too,” said Bean. "We have chocolate cake, strawberry lemonade cake, lemon, strawberry, marble, red velvet. We have vegan butter cookies, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin. So, everything that we have, regular, here at 350 Baked, we also have a vegan version."

"Her desserts are one of a kind,” said friend Jessica Scott.

"I started with a vegan chocolate cake and now all of our vegan customers are like, you are a vegan chef,” said Bean.

"I am extremely grateful that Ranequa has vegan options,” said family friend TriDereka Hall. "I create vegan contact for people online to transition to a vegan or plant-based lifestyle - My Black Girl Roots - with my daughter and she has been vegan since birth."

"I am not vegan,” said Scott. “But, because the other cakes that I had tried were so amazing, I said, let's give her vegan desserts a try. And when I say I could not tell the difference, I had to look at the box a couple of times to make sure that I chose a vegan dessert. "

"The flavors are endless. I love to create things and I think that's what makes us stand out from everybody else,” said Bean.

350 Baked is holding its grand opening Nov. 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 18 N. 2nd St. Suite No. 1.

“So, there's a buzzer at the door. You put in the code, and we will buzz you in. When you come into the building there's this beautiful picture that says downtown Suites, turn left, and you go down and you are here,” said Bean.