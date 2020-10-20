Nominate your boss to win free Diet Coke for a year

Reward your boss for going above and beyond during this difficult year!

INDIANAPOLIS — The Coca-Cola Company is looking to reward those bosses who have gone above and beyond this year during these difficult times to help out their employees.

Three lucky bosses will randomly be selected to receive a year's supply of Diet Coke — 365 12 oz. cans — and a Diet Coke mini fridge.

Nominators must include the nominee's name, nominee's email address and an explanation in 500 characters or less as to why they should be a winner.

And no, you cannot nominate yourself.

showing up with a diet coke in hand like they’ve been there all morning. 😂 tag your favorite perpetually late coworker. #nationalbossday pic.twitter.com/w7ez4POvRL — Diet Coke (@DietCoke) October 16, 2020

Click here to enter.

The sweepstakes ends Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET., and winners will be notified Nov. 17.