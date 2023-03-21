Popular Cooper-Young pub owners set opening date for new East Memphis Irish restaurant

D.J. and Jamie Naylor announced the opening of Bog & Barley in 2021, and will finally open their doors on April 7.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a nearly two-year wait, a new Irish restaurant by the owners of Cooper-Young's popular Celtic Crossing will open its doors in East Memphis on April 7.

Bog & Barley is located at 6150 Poplar Avenue, Suite 124, and occupies a 7,100 square-foot space that underwent a $2.5 million renovation.

The restaurant is the second Memphis venture for D.J. and Jamie Naylor, and aims to offer an authentic Irish experience in East Memphis, much like their other Irish pub, Celtic Crossing.

“Bog & Barley will be to East Memphis what Celtic is to Midtown in terms of providing a true Irish experience, but it will be much more elevated,” said D.J. Naylor. “Everything guests will see – booths, tables, chairs, bars – was sourced from Ireland. All the materials were built in Ireland, shipped over in large crates, and were installed by a team of Irishmen who spent five weeks with us.”

Bog & Barley can seat up to 250 guests and will offer modern Irish fare, select premium whiskeys and cold Guinness under the leadership of chef Reny Alfonso. Alfonso, who honed his craft in restaurants from South Florida to New York City over the years, has been at Celtic since late 2020.

Notable dishes on the menu he has created for Bog & Barley include grilled oysters, beef mince tartare, a Berkshire bone-In pork chop and slow baked cauliflower steak.