An iconic downtown Memphis hotspot now has its own beers

Paula Raiford teamed up with Grind City Brewing for two new Raiford-inspired flavors: Hollywood Hustle and Disco Dynamite.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now if you head to Paula & Raiford’s Disco in downtown Memphis, you can drink the atmosphere… literally.

Paula Raiford teamed up with Grind City Brewing for two new Raiford-inspired flavors. They said Hollywood Hustle beer and Disco Dynamite seltzer are inspired by her father’s spirit and legacy, and of course the ultimate disco downtown.

Raiford’s Disco first opened in 1976. It’s now located on South 2nd Street, and is a popular hangout on Friday and Saturday nights.

“In everyday life, I’m always trying to make my dad proud. I still think about him and wonder, ‘what would he want me to do…how would he want me to keep his name alive?’ This is a celebration and I know he’d be proud of what I have created,” said Paula Raiford in a news release.

The new flavors debut Friday, March 25, 2022, and are only available at the club.