Peach Truck Tour coming to Oak Court Mall next month

If you're a peach lover and have a liking for fresh produce, then this tour is for you.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peach Truck Tour will be stopping in Memphis, just in time for that Summer fruit picking. The tour will be at Oak Court Mall on Sunday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, July 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Peach Truck is a delivery service that has been in business for 10 years, serving customers at different stops in different towns. They have been featured on Food Network, The New York Times, The Today Show, and more.

Aside from The Peach truck tour, another way to purchase their peaches, is to order home delivery, or stop by one of their booths in Nashville, which is first come first serve.