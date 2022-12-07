P.O. Press chef opening new restaurant in historic Downtown Memphis hotel

Chef Jimmy Gentry said The Lobbyist, opening in the Chisca Hotel in 2023, will offer creative cuisine in a vintage hotel atmosphere.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The team behind Collierville's popular P.O. Press public house announced Wednesday they are opening a new restaurant in Downtown Memphis in 2023.

Chef Jimmy Gentry said The Lobbyist, a new upscale restaurant offering what he describes as "creative, contemporary cuisine in a vintage hotel atmosphere" will open on the first floor of The Chisca building at 272 S. Main Street in 2023.

The Chisca building was constructed in 1913 and was the largest hotel in Memphis at its completion.

“We have put a lot of hard work into this concept and are looking forward to sharing The Lobbyist with everyone in 2023,” said Gentry, owner and executive chef of The Lobbyist and Paradox Catering and Consulting. “We will offer similar cuisine to that of P.O. Press including some old favorites, however I would say the whole menu is a bit more elevated."

Gentry and team have been working on the interior of the space for four months.

He said diners may feel a historic touch based on the decor when they step on to the original preserved vintage tile floor.

The restaurant boasts an eight-person chef’s table that overlooks the kitchen and a private room that will accommodate 20 people. The bar will accommodate 20 people and offer a craft cocktail program offering early and late night happy hours.