Proposed Orange Mound aquaponic garden and food pantry would focus on healthy eating

The Douglass Avenue location would be group's second location in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Operators of a successful food hub in Frayser want to expand to Orange Mound. Their goal is to open a aquaponic garden, food pantry, and soup kitchen - like what they have across town.

According to their application to the Board of Adjustment, Austin Avery wants to put the garden at 2854 Douglass. The application says if approved, food from the site would placed in "to-go" boxes. It would include food grown at the garden, as well as food rescued from location restaurants and hospital cafeterias.

The food would be free of charge to the recipient.

There would also be a single-family studio for living purposes. The sustainability hub would be semi-solar powered.

The application says the proposed Orange Mound Sustainability Hub would be located one mile from Christ Community Health Services clinic.

As part of the project, they also plan to partner with the Orange Mound CDC and Orange Mound Community Center and its teachers and administrators to embed health eating and gardening into classroom curriculums.

They are also planning cooking demonstrations and healthy produce preparations.

The lot in Orange Mound is currently vacant. The case is set to be heard July 28, 2021.