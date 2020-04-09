Local BBQ restaurant finds a interesting way to serve its customers

This world-famous barbecue restaurant took it's empty alley and made it into an outdoor seating area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 came and changed the way everyone does things, especially restaurants and food businesses. One famous, local barbecue restaurant found a fun, creative way to serve its admiring customers.

On a typical day before the coronavirus hit, guests would enjoy Charlie Vergos Rendezvous’ world-famous dry ribs in a windowless basement that became one of the most famous dining rooms in Memphis. The restaurant closed its dining room in July due to the pandemic and only allowed take-out.

Well, the Rendezvous is opening back with a fresh, new outdoor dining area in the ally beside the building. The restaurant blocked off the alley and have set up tables where guests can enjoy the string lights and murals along what is nicknamed “Escape Alley.”

"We think this is a new fun experience to extend to our customers that want to dine outside. And, what better day to open back for dining than on #901Day!" The Rendezvous said in an Instagram post this past weekend.

The restaurant will open with new hours; open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Another big new change is that reservations are accepted.

Outdoor seating will be available every day, weather permitting.