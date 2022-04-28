A new burger joint is on the way in Cordova

Restaurant goers can now add yet another burger establishment to the list in the Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wayback Burgers will be a new burger restaurant in the mid-south area. The restaurant will have a menu of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, milkshakes, salads, sodas, side items and a kid menu, and will be located in Cordova, TN.

Wayback Burgers will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration in honor of the new location. During these events, guests can enjoy a buy one get one free from the burger menu, and will have a chance to enter to win different prizes. Winners will be announced throughout the day of the celebrations.

Anthony Franklin, who has lived in Cordova over 40 years, will be the owner of the Wayback Burgers Cordova location, the first of it's kind in the area. Wayback Burger ws founded in 1991, in Newark, Deleware, and has been known for their reputation of the way the cook burgers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held May 7 at 10:30 a.m. Grand opening events will take place until 10 p.m.

Wayback Burgers will be located at 465 N. Germantown Road, Suite 115, Cordova, TN 38018.