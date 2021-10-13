Scholarship to cook BBQ?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The World Junior Barbecue League, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage kids who are 14-18 years old in barbecue competitions to teach them invaluable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, strategic planning, organizational skills, time management, work ethic, emotional focus within a competitive environment, and culinary skills while participating in a wholesome and fun competition, is offering scholarships to competitors who may not have the means to pay for equipment, tools, or other fees associated with competing in the inaugural World Junior Barbecue League Championship, November 6, 2021 at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

“We want to open the world of competitive barbecue up to anyone and everyone from ages 14 – 18 or those enrolled in 9th – 12th grade curriculum regardless of their background or financial status. Competitive barbecue offers so much value and we think it is a great outlet for kids who may be having trouble finding positive role models or constructive things to do with their time. If you think you would like to try competitive barbecue, but don’t have the tools or equipment or don’t have the ability to purchase them we may have a scholarship available for you. Please email your interest to Info@worldjrbbqleague.com and we will work to see if we can help, however there is a limited number of scholarships we can offer,” said Melissa Cookston, Founder of the World Junior BBQ League. “I have to thank our wonderful sponsors Yeti, Prairie Fresh, Grill Eye, Kingsford, Performance Food Group, the National Turkey Federation, and Reed Food Technology for giving us the ability to offer scholarships and the World Junior Barbecue League Inaugural Championship on November 6.”