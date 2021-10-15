Soul & Spirits Brewery now open in downtown Memphis

The Soul and Spirits Brewery said they produce ‘magical beer’ that is inspired by the soulful music of the home of the blues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand opening was held Friday for a new brewery in downtown Memphis on North Main Street.

The Soul and Spirits Brewery said they produce ‘magical beer’ that is inspired by the soulful music of the home of the blues, along with the birthplace of rock n' roll here in Memphis.

Not only that, its beer is named after some classic hits including, ‘Hound dog,’ ‘Simply the Best,’ ‘Midnight Hour,’ ‘Cross roads,’ and more.

"We're using the music that came from this region, Memphis specifically, Delta region, and we are using those songs to create and inspire beers to bring people together,” said Blair Perry, Co-Founder and CEO Soul and Spirits Brewery.

If you want to check it out, it will be open Friday until 10:00 p.m. and reopen again Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is located at 845 North Main Street.