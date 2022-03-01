Here's how West Memphis residents can get free food items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In partnership with Southland Casino, the Mid-South Food bank announced that it will host a mobile food pantry Tuesday, March 1, at the 1550 Ingram Blvd. West Memphis, AR 72301 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The mobile food bank will provide food to West Memphis residents, aiding those who need assistance or those who lack access to an adequate food supply.
The Mid-South Food Bank said that residents who wish to participate in the mobile food bank must show a valid driver's license or a current water bill to show that they are Crittenden County residents.
