A specific location for the restaurant hasn't been secured, but we're told it'll be along the Poplar Avenue corridor.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Staks Pancake Kitchen is headed to Collierville.

The location is expected to be the largest restaurant of all current locations. It's also expected to have expanded catering and take-out options.