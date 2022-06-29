Taco Bell releases Big Cheeze-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

The Big Cheez-It Tostada sells for $2.49, while the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme costs $4.29.

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheeze-Its for two items being tested out on the menu.

The first is the Big Cheeze-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheeze-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. It's topped with Taco Bell's seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. That's selling for $2.49.

The other product is a Big Cheeze-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheeze-It cracker. It also features the original ingredients and is selling for $4.29.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

16x bigger than a regular @cheezit cracker. Read that again… pic.twitter.com/3GthG0DAkD — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 28, 2022