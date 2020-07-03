Tantalize your taste buds during Memphis Black Restaurant Week

11 restaurants will be participating in 5th annual event during the week of March 8-14, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you're looking for some good food options, look no further. This weekend kicks off the Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

You'll have the chance to try an amazing variety of food from several different black-owned restaurants.

It's the slice, sizzle, and finally serve. That's the routine of a kitchen prepping for Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

"I think it's easier now. You have to think. Year one, this girl with this big vision says, 'Hey, I want to do a restaurant week and I want you to be a part of it. A lot of restaurants weren't open to taking that risk," said Cynthia Daniels, Memphis Black Restaurant Week Founder.

Her vision is now in its fifth year of broiling 12 Black-owned restaurants.

"It's more than just that week of business. They get year-long customers that keep coming back," said Daniels.

Let's marinate on some of the first time participants such as Curry and Jerk, Mahogany Memphis and Flava House.

"I'm so excited about it," said Quashawn Foster, Flava House Part-Owner.

They are bringing a taste of soul, Italian, Asian and Caribbean cuisine to the table.

"It is going to be busy from sun up to sun down with the specials and trying to do course meals, the appetizers. People sell out. The restaurants sell out," said Jessica Miller, Mahogany Memphis General Manager.

"I want others to taste black food, black culture and our culture," said Foster.

"It's important because a lot of restaurants no matter if it's African American, Caucasian, it doesn't matter. Some restaurants just do not thrive if you don't put in hard work," said Miller.

It is a key ingredient to any recipe.

"Memphis just has so many hidden treasures. I've taken the charge to really show people that you say we don't have certain things like big cities, but we do," said Daniels.