Tennessee is having a tax-free holiday for...FOOD

This week until Thursday, you can get groceries without tax.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You saved on clothes and electronics, now you can save on food!

The first-ever sales tax holiday on grocery and restaurant meals is happening now through Thursday in Tennessee.

This means that basically any food and ingredients you buy at the grocery store will not be charged with sales tax. However, this does not apply to alcohol, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.

The tax-free holiday also includes most things you can buy from restaurants, food trucks, caterers, or grocery stores except for the items you have to cook or make yourself.