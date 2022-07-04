x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Vegan Block Party kicks off Saturday at Mud Island Grove

12 vegan Food Vendors, 7 vegan Food Trucks, and 10 shopping vendors will be on site for people to enjoy.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, Cynthia Daniels & Co. invites everyone to their first Vegan Block Party at Mud Island Grove.

There will be plenty of vegan food, drinks, and music. 

This is a family event open to people of all ages, and they suggest bringing blankets and lawn chairs for comfort. No pets or coolers, or outside food is allowed.

12 Vegan Food Vendors, seven vegan Food Trucks, and 10 shopping vendors will be on site for people to enjoy. 

Register for the event on eventbrite, and early arrival is suggested.

ABC24 morning team member Jordan Foster talked with owner of Shroomlicious Meals Daisha McGriff about what inspired her to start her vegan business.

@shroomliciousmeals will be serving up some deliciousness at the Vegan Block Party and we can't wait for you to enjoy...

Posted by Vegan Block Party on Thursday, April 7, 2022

RELATED: Bringing a taste of West Africa to Whitehaven| Eryn Eats: Bala's Bistro

RELATED: Small businesses need your help Saturday| Here's a short list of local Memphis businesses

RELATED: Going vegan the right way!