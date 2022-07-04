Vegan Block Party kicks off Saturday at Mud Island Grove

12 vegan Food Vendors, 7 vegan Food Trucks, and 10 shopping vendors will be on site for people to enjoy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, Cynthia Daniels & Co. invites everyone to their first Vegan Block Party at Mud Island Grove.

There will be plenty of vegan food, drinks, and music.

This is a family event open to people of all ages, and they suggest bringing blankets and lawn chairs for comfort. No pets or coolers, or outside food is allowed.

Register for the event on eventbrite, and early arrival is suggested.

ABC24 morning team member Jordan Foster talked with owner of Shroomlicious Meals Daisha McGriff about what inspired her to start her vegan business.