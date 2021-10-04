What is the best place for authentic barbecue in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee?

If you could pick only ONE place to eat barbecue in each state, where would it be?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you want to start a heated conversation, ask what restaurant serves the best barbecue.

The folks at Eat This, Not That! came up with their own list this month. According to it, here are the best places for authentic barbecue in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

But first, here’s how Eat This, Not That! set up their list on their website: “Smoking cigarettes may kill you, but smoked meats make the world go round. Barbecue is an American staple, from Carolina pork to Texas brisket to Memphis ribs. But you don't have to travel in the midst of a pandemic to get your barbecue fix. Behold, the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states.”

These selection and descriptions are from eatthis.com:

Arkansas

McClard's Bar-B-Q Restaurant (Hot Springs)

Located just a few blocks from Hot Springs National Park, the McClard family has been barbecuing for four generations, smoking meats as hot as the restaurant's neon signs. Be sure to check the Half and Full Spreads: a massive Frito pie with one or two tamales hidden underneath.

Mississippi

The Pig & Pint (Jackson)

This hip Southern taproom serves Mexicanized takes on barbecue classics, like barbecue tacos and nachos. If you want something a bit more traditional, go for the award-winning baby back ribs, glazed with Pepsi. Top it off with a local craft beer, as The Pig & Pint offers one of the largest selections in the state.

Tennessee

Charlie Vergos Rendezvous (Memphis)

It's no surprise that Tennessee's best barbecue is in Memphis, and Rendezvous has been a heavyweight in the scene for more than 70 years. Come for the complimentary red beans and rice, and stay for the famous charcoal-grilled ribs.