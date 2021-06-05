Whataburger coming to Southaven

The popular Texas-based fast food chain is coming to the Mid-South.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Do you like burgers? Have you ever had a burger from Whataburger? Well, the popular Texas-based fast food chain is coming to the Mid-South.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite made the announcement. Here’s what he said:

What? What did you say? What…uh…what?

WHATABURGER?

Yes, that’s right! This outstanding fast food restaurant that originated in Texas and is crazy popular in the Deep South is expanding its territory northward and we made the cut! Whataburger is coming to Southaven!

Our city is experiencing tremendous economic success with a healthy mix of new industrial, retail/service, medical professional, office, and mixed-use developments right now. We have several hundred million dollars in new developments pending right now, but nothing makes our people happier than their favorite restaurant!

Whataburger is demolishing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Rd just east of Airways and building a new building. Completion and opening is projected in late 2021.

Earlier this year, the restaurant chain announced plans to open a location in the Nashville area.

Whataburger, which was founded more than 70 years ago in Corpus Christi, Texas, has more than 840 locations in 10 states, operating 24/7, 364 days a year.