Whataburger expanding into Tennessee

Sink your teeth into this: Whataburger, the popular Texas-based fast food chain, announces its plans to open in the Volunteer State

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Get ready, Whataburger fans in Tennessee. Soon you will have a chance to eat your favorite burgers in the Volunteer state.

Wednesday the fast food company announced that it will open its first restaurant in Tennessee this fall, although a date was not given.The restaurant will open at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, just east of Nashville.

The company said it already is hiring a Restaurant Manager, General Manager, and Area Manager. They plan to hire more than 200 local employees in 2021 and more than 1,300 by the end of 2022.