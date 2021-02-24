Whataburger expanding into Tennessee

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Get ready, Whataburger fans in Tennessee. Soon you will have a chance to eat your favorite burgers in the Volunteer state.
Wednesday the fast food company announced that it will open its first restaurant in Tennessee this fall, although a date was not given.The restaurant will open at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, just east of Nashville.
The company said it already is hiring a Restaurant Manager, General Manager, and Area Manager. They plan to hire more than 200 local employees in 2021 and more than 1,300 by the end of 2022.
Whataburger, which was founded more than 70 years ago in Corpus Christi, Texas, has more than 840 locations in 10 states, operating 24/7, 364 days a year. Today the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.