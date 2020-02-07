Whataburger plans to expand into Tennessee

The Texas-based fast food chain did not give a timetable on when, or if, restaurants will open in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis, are you ready for Whataburger? If so, be patient.

Fans of the fast food chain had their hopes elevated by a tweet from an unauthorized Twitter account which sparked a feeding frenzy of sorts.

That tweet from the Twitter account @whataburger901, which has since been deleted, said, “Hi Memphis, are you ready? #WhataburgerMemphis”

While the Texas-based based chain is, in fact, looking to expand into markets in Tennessee, the company did not specify what cities or when they would open.

Here is the statement Local 24 News obtained from Whataburger:

“We are excited to hear we have so many fans in Tennessee, and we are looking to open restaurants here as part of our future expansion plan.

At this time, we have no specific plans to announce a restaurant in Memphis but will be happy to share when – and if – the time is right.

In the meantime, we’re proud to offer exceptional food and service at our more than 830 locations across 10 states. Whataburger’s signature sauces, grocery products and popular retail items are available for purchase on Whataburger.com.