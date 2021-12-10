YMCA Memphis extends food distribution for kids with Fall Meals Program

“Food insecurity existed prior to the pandemic and it was heightened during,” said Anthony Norris, YMCA Memphis Chief Development Officer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Food insecurity is a major concern here in the Mid-South. And that concern is being addressed.

The YMCA is partnering with other organizations to make sure no child goes hungry.

The pandemic permanently changed what we call normal. Some changes are considered good. Others are considered bad.

It also shared light on other issues.

“I think it exposed some of the things that were… needs that were going unmet that we may not have been aware of,” said Anthony Norris, YMCA Memphis Chief Development Officer.

One of those exposures is food insecurity.

It continues now. That is why YMCA Memphis and its partners are continuing their food distribution.

They have started their Fall Meals Program for kids.

“It was a follow up from our partnership with Shelby County Schools and the City of Memphis during the pandemic. Just understanding that there was food insecurity throughout the community especially coming during the midst of the pandemic,” said Norris.

Once a week, the groups will pass out meals for the entire week. That is one less stress for families.

“Just basic needs are critical before you can even think about concentrating on the details of education. Food, shelter, safety are all human necessities,” said Norris. “Every child, every family deserves to have the basic necessities in life, so that they can thrive because they are our future.”

As they ‘Y’ puts it, “serving up smile one meal at a time.”