Memphis leaders cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Links at Fox Meadows golf course

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders, including mayor Jim Strickland, gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon on the renovation of a local golf course.

They hit the green at the Links at Fox Meadows golf course to celebrate the work done on the course. Strickland said it’s all part of an overall $3 million renovation.

Mayor Strickland said upkeep on the Memphis golf courses are important because more people are playing golf now.

“When Tiger Woods came on the scene 20-25 years ago, golf play skyrocketed. Then it had been going down. But during the pandemic, people had wanted to get outdoors.”