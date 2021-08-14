From superheroes to villains and more: Saturday is Free Comic Book Day

"Free Comic Book Day is a great way to introduce people to classic characters like Batman that they've known forever but may not have read anything."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday was Free Comic Book Day, one of the biggest annual events in the comic book industry.

Participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books to anyone who comes into their shops that day.

We headed to 901 Comics in Cooper-Young, where comic book lovers gathered to get their fill of new books, and even have artist John Martin sketch out some great pictures.

Free Comic Book Day was founded on the belief that for every person out there, there's a comic book you'll love.

"We get a ton of new people who are looking to start reading. They've seen the movies and they want to get more into these characters, and Free Comic Book Day is a great way to introduce people to classic characters like Batman that they've known forever but may not have read anything. Now they can pick up a Batman comic read and see what's going on with Batman nowadays,” said Harry Koniditsiotis, manager of 901 Comics.

Free Comic Book Day offers a huge selection of titles designed to appeal to all age levels.