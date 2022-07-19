How does your garden grow? A look at the world of hydroponics

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley learned more about how it’s done at the master gardeners’ program M.R. Davis Public Library in Southaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summertime means gardens for many across the Mid-South. But always being out in the heat can take a toll.

So now some are moving to hydroponic gardening. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley learned more about how it’s done at the master gardeners’ program M.R. Davis Public Library in Southaven, Mississippi.

“Hydroponically is the way of the future. It’s much easier and cleaner than growing in the soil,” said Oni Lee Jarman, Master Gardener. “The benefits of growing it in water is I don’t think it’s as expensive. Basically, it doesn’t cost that much.”

A 10“x20“ tray uses about a cup and a half of water from beginning to end. And it only takes about seven days.

“Micro greens is just an immature plant,” said Jarman. “As far as growing micro greens you don’t need an acre of land. You can grow them right in your kitchen on a windowsill… You can grow them on your counter. You just have to add some LED light.”

Older gardeners also said hydroponics is easier because they do not have to mess with a 25 pound bag of soil.

“As I’m getting older, I need to eat more healthy foods… There was a lot of information to be learned here,” said Lynn Cansler, a middle school science teacher. “I actually am in charge of a science fair each year at my school. And I found some really interesting project ideas from this presentation.”

“After you harvest your micro greens they are excellent as a garnish. They’re great on sandwiches. You can add them to your salads, or you can make a salad out of the micro green itself,” said Jarman.