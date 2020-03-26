Gym closed? Work out from home in just 5 minutes a day!

This Mid-South personal trainer works with clients through COVID-19 outbreak.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the coronavirus outbreak, many gyms are closed. People everywhere are struggling to stay active without leaving their homes.

Local 24 News was able to talk with personal trainer Danielle Robins about ways to stay active in your home while self-isolating.

Danielle has broken a simple workout into 5 minutes, for anyone to do, without a home gym.

1st minute: 50 squats

2nd minute: 25-35 push ups

3rd minute: 30 planks, side planks

4th minute: Tricep Dips and Plank Rows *see video*

5th minute: Cool down stretch

Rinse and repeat if desired to get a full 15-minute workout from home.

If you'd like to see more from Danielle and book virtual personal training sessions, you can follow her journey on Instagram HERE.

Login * Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk