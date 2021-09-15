Have a romantic evening, or fun with the family, around the campfire at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Two campfire nights are planned for October - Date Night Campfire & Family Campfire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a romantic date night, or maybe a fun family night around a campfire? The Memphis Botanic Garden has just the thing.

Two campfire nights are planned for this fall.

Date Night Campfire is an adults-only event taking place Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As part of Date Night, you can get a specialty mudslide cocktail and s’mores while making a muddy mess in My Big Backyard with mud pies and mud painting. The cocktail and s’mores are included with admission. There will be food trucks, and a cash bar. Guests will also make their own mud mask to take home.

Date Night is for ages 21+ and admission is $15 per person for MBG Members and $20 per person for Non-Members. Learn more HERE.

Family Campfire is great for families with children, and takes place Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There’ll be s’mores, stories, singalongs, and more. Learn about nocturnal plants and animals and enjoy the evening around the campfire.

For Family night, tickets are $10 per person for MBG Members and $15 per person for Non-Members. Learn more HERE.