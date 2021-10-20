12-year-old runs for fallen first responders

“It’s not just a mile. It’s really a tribute,” said Zechariah Cartledge, Running 4 Heroes founder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Life as a first responder is no easy task.

The sacrifice to put your life on the line in order to save others is a choice they make each and every day.

A Florida teen is honoring that sacrifice one step at a time.

Never forget. September 11, 2001 was a day of sadness, hurt, and fear.

It also was a day of patriotism even for those who weren’t alive to witness.

“That really struck a chord with me and I started learning more about our public servants, our first responders, our military. At that point, I had a passion for them in general and just an upmost respect,” said Zechariah Cartledge, Running 4 Heroes Founder.

It is a respect that drove 12-year-old Cartledge to want to do more.

“Tonight, I’m running for Deputy Dale L. Wyman. He was with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee,” said Cartledge.

With his heart guiding and honor waving, Cartledge takes to running.

“In 2019, I started running for every officer and first responder who lost their life in the line of duty in the year I’m running,” said Cartledge.

He runs one mile for each fallen first responder of that year.

“It’s not just a mile. It’s really a tribute,” said Cartledge. “I was never expecting to go this far neither would I want it to.”

To date, Cartledge has run 1,031 miles.

“First I’m thinking, ‘Wow. I’ve been able to do that many miles.’ I’m also thinking, ‘Wow. I’ve had to do that many miles,’” said Cartledge. “I’m thinking about that even though we’re here right now in the next five or six days or even a week, there may be some first responders out there that will no longer be on this earth.”

Cartledge has this thought with every stretch, step, and stride.

“No matter how many runs we’re going to be doing, it’s going to help out more families and departments and can at least make them smile just for a few minutes while watching a tribute run,” said Cartledge. “The main thing I’d like to think is that I’ve been able to help, watch over, and bless 1,031 families.”

One mile for every fallen first responder...12yo Zechariah Cartledge runs to honor their lives. He's run 1,031 miles since 2019. pic.twitter.com/ZJOk1B2xQd — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) October 20, 2021

It is support as an end of watch is called and a lifetime of remembrance begins.