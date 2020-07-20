5-year-old superhero in Collierville has two big reasons to celebrate

Micah Ternahan had the time of his life after not only celebrating his birthday but also from surviving from a rare form of cancer.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — Sunday was a very important and special day for young Micah. He turned 5 years old as well as finishing his chemo treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Last December, Micah was diagnosed with stage 4 Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma. This is an extremely rare cancer. Micah and his family are originally from Tampa but moved to Collierville so that Micah could receive treatment and care at St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Finishing his treatments and celebrating his 5th birthday was a huge milestone for the child. His parents went on Facebook asking for anyone that would be willing to celebrate with Micah by having a neighborhood drive-thru birthday party!

First the Collierville, Germantown, and Piperton Police drove by as well as the Shelby County Sheriff's office! Then kids and superheroes came through to give him birthday wishes and presents.

Young Micah has been through so much more than most children his age would normally go through. He was the star of the show and had the time of his life on this special occasion.

Happy Birthday, Micah!