A calming influence: musician performs for animals at Humane Society

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We know that music makes us feel better. But what about playing music for animals?

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is doing just that. A cellist traveled from Iowa to play for the animals Friday.

Musician and animal rights activist Cheryl Wallace says she's been playing her music for shelter dogs for the last year because it calms them.

"I'd like to spread the word that this works so well for animals. I've been doing it for about a year, and I've seen some really heartwarming results from when I play for them. I've seen feral dogs come out of hiding,” said Wallace.