A group of children got an early Christmas surprise while going shopping with the police and sheriff's departments

Tuesday, police officers and sheriff's deputies in West Memphis took some kids to Walmart to get them something special for Christmas.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Some families can't afford a gift for their child at Christmas so the West Memphis Police Department and Crittenden County Sheriff's Department wanted to step up and spread some Christmas cheer.

Tuesday, officers and deputies took 100 children from Steudlein Learning Center shopping at Walmart for something special they wanted for Christmas.

The Shop With A Cop is an annual event for the West Memphis Police Department and it looks as though the kids had a wonderful time.

